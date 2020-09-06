Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SELB has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, August 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Get Selecta Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SELB opened at $2.18 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.28 and a fifty-two week high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $243.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.91.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.57). As a group, equities analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $771,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $7,145,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 997.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selecta Biosciences by 580.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 242,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 206,569 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 168,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 63,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.20% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Selecta Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selecta Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.