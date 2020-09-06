Seele (SEELE) Price Hits $0.0839

Seele (CURRENCY:SEELE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. Seele has a total market cap of $58.71 million and approximately $18.83 million worth of Seele was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Seele has traded up 12% against the dollar. One Seele token can currently be bought for $0.0839 or 0.00001076 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Hotbit, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00044390 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $535.11 or 0.05209480 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004064 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034291 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00050967 BTC.

Seele Profile

SEELE is a token. It launched on May 20th, 2018. Seele’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 tokens. Seele’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech . The Reddit community for Seele is /r/SeeleOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Seele’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Seele is seele.pro

Buying and Selling Seele

Seele can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Hotbit, HADAX, DDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Seele using one of the exchanges listed above.

