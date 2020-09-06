Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SCWX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Secureworks from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Secureworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Secureworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Secureworks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Secureworks stock opened at $11.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Secureworks has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $18.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.50 and a beta of 1.09.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $141.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.85 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 5.51%. Secureworks’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Secureworks will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCWX. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Secureworks by 7.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 42,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Secureworks by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Secureworks by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 13.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Secureworks by 26.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the last quarter. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

