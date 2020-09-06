SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) versus Hall of Fame Village (NYSE:HOFV) Critical Analysis

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) and Hall of Fame Village (NASDAQ:HOFV) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

SeaWorld Entertainment has a beta of 2.33, indicating that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hall of Fame Village has a beta of -0.17, indicating that its share price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaWorld Entertainment $1.40 billion 1.18 $89.48 million $1.58 13.34 Hall of Fame Village N/A N/A $820,000.00 N/A N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Hall of Fame Village.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of SeaWorld Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 38.9% of Hall of Fame Village shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SeaWorld Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaWorld Entertainment -12.05% -54.88% -3.36% Hall of Fame Village N/A -34.04% -1.94%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SeaWorld Entertainment and Hall of Fame Village, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaWorld Entertainment 1 3 6 0 2.50 Hall of Fame Village 0 0 0 0 N/A

SeaWorld Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $19.60, indicating a potential downside of 6.98%. Given SeaWorld Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SeaWorld Entertainment is more favorable than Hall of Fame Village.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia. It also operates water park attractions in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; San Diego, California; Tampa, Florida; and Williamsburg, Virginia. In addition, the company operates a reservations-only theme park in Orlando, Florida and a seasonal park in Langhorne, Pennsylvania. It operates a portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks. The company was formerly known as SW Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. in December 2012. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Hall of Fame Village Company Profile

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company operates as a resort and entertainment company leveraging the professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment, and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

