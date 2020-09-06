Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $717,886.59 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total value of $717,886.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Roger D. Dansey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Roger D. Dansey sold 450 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total value of $71,005.50.

On Wednesday, June 17th, Roger D. Dansey sold 2,162 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $343,520.18.

On Monday, June 15th, Roger D. Dansey sold 4,984 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.15, for a total value of $783,235.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $149.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.33. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.32% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Research analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SGEN. Goldman Sachs Group raised Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Seattle Genetics from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.16.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,131,249,000 after purchasing an additional 209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,759,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,998,114,000 after purchasing an additional 720,131 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $493,919,000 after purchasing an additional 24,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after purchasing an additional 83,052 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

