Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Sells $567,957.12 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) EVP Jean I. Liu sold 3,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.69, for a total transaction of $567,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jean I. Liu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 18th, Jean I. Liu sold 6,846 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.17, for a total transaction of $1,082,831.82.

On Friday, June 19th, Jean I. Liu sold 9,877 shares of Seattle Genetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,629,705.00.

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $149.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a PE ratio of -98.81 and a beta of 1.26. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.44 and a twelve month high of $187.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $163.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.33.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. The business had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.16.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,737,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 255.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,352 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Seattle Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seattle Genetics Company Profile

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

