SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

SPNE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNE opened at $12.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. SeaSpine has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $16.78. The firm has a market cap of $344.30 million, a P/E ratio of -6.37 and a beta of 1.05.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.20. SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 29.03% and a negative net margin of 30.01%. Analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John B. Henneman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SeaSpine by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 153,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,604,000 after buying an additional 30,111 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 15,562 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,532,000 after purchasing an additional 623,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of SeaSpine by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,632 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

