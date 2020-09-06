Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) Shares Purchased by Ikarian Capital LLC

Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,468,647 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 395,000 shares during the period. Scpharmaceuticals comprises 0.9% of Ikarian Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ikarian Capital LLC owned approximately 6.99% of Scpharmaceuticals worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 5AM Venture Management LLC grew its holdings in Scpharmaceuticals by 17.8% during the second quarter. 5AM Venture Management LLC now owns 3,831,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,200,000 after acquiring an additional 578,034 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,518,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,041,000 after purchasing an additional 271,993 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 27,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Scpharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPH traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 54,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,190. The company has a market capitalization of $225.39 million, a PE ratio of -5.09 and a beta of 0.55. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 20.67, a current ratio of 20.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.06. As a group, analysts expect that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCPH. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Scpharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target (up previously from $13.00) on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Scpharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Scpharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.06.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

