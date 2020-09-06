Scotiabank Cuts Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Price Target to C$53.50

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$55.00 to C$53.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AP.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Shares of TSE:AP.UN opened at C$37.68 on Thursday. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 1-year low of C$31.49 and a 1-year high of C$60.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion and a PE ratio of 6.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$43.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.67.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 27.07%.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

