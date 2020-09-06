Scotiabank Boosts Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$53.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ATD.B. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$54.40.

Shares of ATD.B opened at C$44.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion and a PE ratio of 21.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$47.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$45.55 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.63.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

