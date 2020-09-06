Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,632 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Stearns Financial Services Group owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $8,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 818.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 67.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

SCHB stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,189,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,851. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $85.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.80.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

