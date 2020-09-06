Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group decreased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 210.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,848 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 15,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 69.3% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 511,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,473,000 after purchasing an additional 209,448 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 145.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $13,585,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.49. The stock had a trading volume of 903,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,750. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.53. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $50.38 and a 52 week high of $51.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.