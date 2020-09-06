Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Position Lessened by Stearns Financial Services Group

Stearns Financial Services Group trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 738,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,561 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 3.5% of Stearns Financial Services Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Stearns Financial Services Group’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $21,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,600,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,539,566 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 48,455,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,370 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56,131.7% in the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,978,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895,190 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6,407.1% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,466,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,960,000 after purchasing an additional 4,398,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $14,023,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,013,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,789,737. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.90 and a 52 week high of $34.12.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.