Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SASR. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of SASR opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.73. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a one year low of $18.00 and a one year high of $38.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.73). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. Analysts predict that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.59%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 423.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1,525.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,804 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

