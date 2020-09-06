salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lowered its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 855,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 168,954 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.09% of salesforce.com worth $142,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in salesforce.com by 58.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 271 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.62, for a total value of $4,119,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 29,553,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,116,064,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.63, for a total transaction of $868,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,979,513.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 808,041 shares of company stock valued at $160,984,288 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $10.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $254.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,282,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,977,307. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.24.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

