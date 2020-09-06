Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.2033 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Sabine Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by 56.1% over the last three years.

NYSE SBR opened at $30.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.33. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $446.29 million, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 766.30% and a net margin of 93.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter.

Sabine Royalty Trust Company Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. Its royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

