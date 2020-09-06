RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company.

DIISY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of DIISY stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average of $14.48. RSA Insurance Group has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $18.26.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers personal motor, home, and rescue insurance products, as well as other personal line insurance products, including travel, pet, and creditor products; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

