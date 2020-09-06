Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) Price Target to C$117.00

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$117.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$111.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$112.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cogeco Communications from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$123.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$93.00 to C$96.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd.

Shares of Cogeco Communications stock opened at C$113.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$102.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$100.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.91. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$87.57 and a 12 month high of C$132.00.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported C$1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.82 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$605.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$588.20 million. Analysts predict that Cogeco Communications will post 7.4899999 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 27th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.89%.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

