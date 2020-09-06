ROOBEE (ROOBEE) Price Reaches $0.0030

ROOBEE (CURRENCY:ROOBEE) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. In the last seven days, ROOBEE has traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar. ROOBEE has a total market cap of $5.74 million and approximately $793,029.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ROOBEE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ROOBEE alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044673 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005218 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $528.42 or 0.05156799 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002455 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004025 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00034334 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00050752 BTC.

ROOBEE Token Profile

ROOBEE (CRYPTO:ROOBEE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,663,600 tokens. The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official website is roobee.io . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ROOBEE

ROOBEE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ROOBEE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ROOBEE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ROOBEE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.