Robert Douglas Cudney Purchases 10,000 Shares of Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) Stock

Nighthawk Gold Corp (TSE:NHK) insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$15,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,585,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,954,069.52.

Robert Douglas Cudney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 28th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$32,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 26th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 20,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.66 per share, with a total value of C$33,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 150,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.70 per share, with a total value of C$254,355.00.

On Monday, August 10th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.76 per share, with a total value of C$8,800.00.

On Thursday, August 6th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 5,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.91 per share, with a total value of C$9,550.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Robert Douglas Cudney bought 70,000 shares of Nighthawk Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.71 per share, with a total value of C$119,700.00.

Shares of NHK stock remained flat at $C$1.58 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 33,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,507. Nighthawk Gold Corp has a 52-week low of C$0.97 and a 52-week high of C$3.30. The company has a market cap of $87.11 million and a PE ratio of -15.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.81.

Separately, Pi Financial decreased their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.95 in a research note on Friday, August 28th.

Nighthawk Gold Company Profile

Nighthawk Gold Corp. identifies, acquires, explores, and evaluates gold properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property covering an area of 222,203 acres located to the north of Yellowknife, the Northwest Territories, as well as Colomac Gold Project. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

