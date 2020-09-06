Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (RIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 16th

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund Inc (NYSE:RIV) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th.

Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 32.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE RIV opened at $15.41 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.11 and a 200 day moving average of $14.21. Rivernorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $17.61.

There is no company description available for RiverNorth Opportunities.

