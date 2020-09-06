Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 4,410 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Rio Tinto (LON:RIO) has been given a GBX 4,410 ($57.62) price objective by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Rio Tinto to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.48) price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.93) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.80) target price on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,683.08 ($61.19).

Rio Tinto stock opened at GBX 4,575.50 ($59.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. Rio Tinto has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,954 ($38.60) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,152 ($67.32). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,741.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,190.42.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

