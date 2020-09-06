Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 66,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.06, for a total transaction of $3,134,854.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 114.2% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE REXR opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.85, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $31.79 and a 12 month high of $53.48. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $79.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

