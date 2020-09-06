Rexel SA (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Rexel SA (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 47,600 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the July 30th total of 43,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 238.0 days.

OTCMKTS RXLSF opened at $13.10 on Friday. Rexel has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $13.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86.

About Rexel

Rexel SA distributes low and ultra-low voltage electrical products to professional customers and markets in the fields of construction, industry, and services. It offers electrical installation equipment, conduits and cables, lighting, security and communication, climate control, tools, and white and brown goods.

