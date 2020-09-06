Research Analysts Set Expectations for Anthem Inc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ANTM)

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Anthem in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 1st. Piper Sandler analyst S. James now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.38 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.07. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Anthem’s Q2 2021 earnings at $6.58 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $362.00 to $349.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.47.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $276.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.37 and its 200 day moving average is $266.07. Anthem has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $309.10. The company has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.64 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anthem by 3.7% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Anthem by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Anthem by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

