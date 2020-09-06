Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCII. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.

RCII stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 5.90%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 75.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

