Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RCII. Raymond James cut their target price on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Rent-A-Center from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Stephens raised Rent-A-Center from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Rent-A-Center has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.67.
RCII stock opened at $29.45 on Thursday. Rent-A-Center has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $33.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 75.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 16,950 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 30.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 18,533 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 9.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 8,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 24.3% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
