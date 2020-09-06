Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Relx PLC (NYSE:RELX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the July 30th total of 2,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $22.65 on Friday. Relx has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Relx’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RELX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ABN Amro lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Investec upgraded Relx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Relx during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Relx by 178.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Relx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Relx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relx by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. 3.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RELX PLC provides information based-analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics to institutions and professionals that enables progress in science, advance healthcare, and performance improvement.

