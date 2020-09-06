Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CFO Buys $14,500.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CFO Gerald L. Jr. Cooksey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of RBNC opened at $14.86 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.97%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.

