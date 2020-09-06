Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CFO Buys $14,500.00 in Stock

Reliant Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RBNC) CFO Gerald L. Jr. Cooksey acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $14,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of RBNC opened at $14.86 on Friday. Reliant Bancorp Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $241.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.
Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.32. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $34.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp Inc will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 75,575.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Reliant Bancorp by 33.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Reliant Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reliant Bancorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,383 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.14% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have recently commented on RBNC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.
Reliant Bancorp Company Profile
Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing and interest bearing demand deposits.
