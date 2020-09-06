Refereum (RFR) Reaches Market Cap of $1.59 Million

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 6th. One Refereum token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex and Bibox. Refereum has a total market capitalization of $1.59 million and $76,729.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Refereum has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Refereum alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.90 or 0.00116207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00044752 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00215479 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.00 or 0.01591328 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000306 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.18 or 0.00167704 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 tokens. The official message board for Refereum is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com

Refereum Token Trading

Refereum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Upbit, Bibox, DDEX, Cobinhood, Bittrex, Gate.io and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Refereum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.