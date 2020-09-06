Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

RRBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens upgraded Red River Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red River Bancshares from a strong sell rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ RRBI opened at $44.20 on Thursday. Red River Bancshares has a 52 week low of $29.90 and a 52 week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $321.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Red River Bancshares (NASDAQ:RRBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.32 million. Red River Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 28.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Red River Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 6.88%.

In other news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 4,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.75 per share, with a total value of $199,982.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,103,818. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 224.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 23,542 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Red River Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $871,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Red River Bancshares by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Red River Bancshares Company Profile

Red River Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Red River Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and public entities in Louisiana. It provides consumer checking accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits; real estate loans, commercial loans, treasury management services; and private banking services, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

