Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) PT Set at GBX 8,600 by UBS Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 8,600 ($112.37) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on RB. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,000 ($104.53) to GBX 9,000 ($117.60) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, July 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,000 ($91.47) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,600 ($86.24) to GBX 7,100 ($92.77) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,200 ($107.15) price target (up previously from GBX 7,200 ($94.08)) on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,652.78 ($100.00).

LON:RB opened at GBX 7,104 ($92.83) on Friday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 1 year low of GBX 5,130 ($67.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 7,637.36 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,860.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.89.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

