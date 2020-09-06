RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Shares Acquired by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 889,826 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 43,699 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.87% of RealPage worth $47,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in RealPage by 570.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in RealPage by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in RealPage during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Fort L.P. grew its stake in RealPage by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 1,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RP traded down $2.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,193,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.74. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.97. RealPage Inc has a 12 month low of $36.91 and a 12 month high of $69.79.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. RealPage had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.59 million. Equities analysts forecast that RealPage Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RealPage in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RealPage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on RealPage in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In related news, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $127,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,499,689.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alfred R. Berkeley III sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.07, for a total transaction of $305,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,473 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,636.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 986,565 shares of company stock worth $63,013,539 over the last 90 days. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

