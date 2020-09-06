RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) Short Interest Up 11.9% in August

RealNetworks Inc (NASDAQ:RNWK) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 543,500 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the July 30th total of 485,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in RealNetworks in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 9.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in RealNetworks by 469.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 81,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 67,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.74% of the company’s stock.

Get RealNetworks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.16. RealNetworks has a 1 year low of $0.32 and a 1 year high of $2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $47.07 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $40.42 million for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 54.00% and a negative net margin of 12.84%.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player software, which enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the Web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RealNetworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealNetworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.