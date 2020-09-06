Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Sold by Third Avenue Management LLC

Third Avenue Management LLC lessened its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,115,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 107,119 shares during the period. Rayonier accounts for about 3.9% of Third Avenue Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Third Avenue Management LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $27,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RYN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Rayonier by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Rayonier during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Rayonier by 4.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 97,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Separately, Citigroup lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

In other news, VP W. Rhett Rogers sold 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $43,379.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $666,322.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David L. Nunes bought 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,360,926.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RYN stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.77. 344,378 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,714. Rayonier Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $33.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.33. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.18 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 234.78%.

Rayonier Company Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.