Raymond James Analysts Give Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) a C$9.15 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$9.15 price objective on Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOOD. National Bank Financial restated an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of Goodfood Market in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Goodfood Market from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of TSE:FOOD opened at C$6.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.81. Goodfood Market has a 12-month low of C$1.49 and a 12-month high of C$9.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.56 million and a P/E ratio of -31.70.

Goodfood Market Corp., a home meal solution service company, delivers meal kits to customers in Canada. The company delivers ingredients for subscribers to prepare meals at home enabling them to select their dishes from various originally developed recipes online. It prepares a personalized box of ingredients and delivers it to the subscriber's doorstep with step-by-step instructions.

