Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Rapid7 from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Rapid7 stock opened at $61.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of -41.95 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a 52 week low of $31.34 and a 52 week high of $67.76.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 60.46% and a negative net margin of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $98.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Rapid7 will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Lee David Weiner sold 11,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total value of $677,118.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,877,227.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $282,282.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,816 shares in the company, valued at $32,241,168.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,280 shares of company stock worth $1,050,114 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 27,024 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Rapid7 during the 2nd quarter worth $490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,145,000 after buying an additional 62,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 542,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,679,000 after buying an additional 154,208 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

