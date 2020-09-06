Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) Position Boosted by Sonic Fund II L.P.

Sonic Fund II L.P. raised its position in Radian Group Inc (NYSE:RDN) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Radian Group accounts for approximately 2.3% of Sonic Fund II L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sonic Fund II L.P. owned about 0.16% of Radian Group worth $4,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Radian Group by 284.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 50,783 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Radian Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $352,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 42.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Radian Group by 40.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 233,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 66,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

Radian Group stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,702,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,072. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.84. Radian Group Inc has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $26.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.55). Radian Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $364.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Radian Group’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Radian Group Inc will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

RDN has been the subject of several recent research reports. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Radian Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Radian Group from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.83.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

