RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Short Interest Update

RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a growth of 11.7% from the July 30th total of 6,000 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RDCM shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. TheStreet upgraded RADCOM from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of RDCM stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 7.02 and a current ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.84 million, a PE ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.85. RADCOM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $10.37.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 million. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. As a group, analysts forecast that RADCOM will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RADCOM by 11.3% in the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 303,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after buying an additional 30,916 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in RADCOM by 8.7% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 375,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in RADCOM in the second quarter valued at about $2,456,000. 22.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RADCOM Ltd. provides service assurance and customer experience management solutions for communication service providers (CSPs). Its carrier-grade solutions support mobile and fixed networks, and scale to terabit data bandwidths to enable data analytics. The company offers solutions for virtualized infrastructure and next-generation networks.

