Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quotient Technology Inc. provides digital promotion and media platform which connects brands, retailers and consumers. It offers digital coupons, including coupon codes and media and advertising through its platform which includes Web, mobile and social channels as well as consumer packaged goods companies, retailers and publishers. Quotient Technology Inc., formerly known as Coupons.com, is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

QUOT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Quotient Technology from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Quotient Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Quotient Technology from $5.20 to $7.60 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.20.

Shares of QUOT opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Quotient Technology has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $11.42.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 13.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mckenna Michelle sold 8,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total transaction of $80,987.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,071 shares in the company, valued at $488,253.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow purchased 5,000 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,114. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,355 shares of company stock valued at $180,054 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 17,603.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Quotient Technology by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quotient Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Quotient Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Quotient Technology by 17.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,590 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quotient Technology

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quotient Technology (QUOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.