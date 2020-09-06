QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Lifted to Outperform at Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has $17.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on QuinStreet from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub raised QuinStreet from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QuinStreet from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. QuinStreet currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.67.

QuinStreet stock opened at $14.36 on Thursday. QuinStreet has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $16.52. The company has a market cap of $761.45 million, a P/E ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.65.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $116.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.20 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 3.69%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 12,499 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.40, for a total transaction of $129,989.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,515.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory Wong sold 18,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $190,387.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 221,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,451.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,750 shares of company stock worth $606,693. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of QuinStreet by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About QuinStreet

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

