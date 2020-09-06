Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $306.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Quidel from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Quidel from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quidel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.00.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $154.41 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $242.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. Quidel has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $306.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25 and a beta of 0.99.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $201.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.40 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 23.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quidel will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Strobeck bought 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,216,545.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,399 shares in the company, valued at $1,233,043.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Randall J. Steward sold 21,166 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.31, for a total value of $6,060,037.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,091.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 25,800 shares of company stock valued at $5,072,165 and sold 28,848 shares valued at $8,058,196. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Quidel by 111.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,895,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,325 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,030,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,557,000 after buying an additional 359,239 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 667,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 342,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 594,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,135,000 after buying an additional 15,050 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

