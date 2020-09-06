Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in J. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the first quarter worth about $428,000. AXA bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $4,883,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $72,916,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $723,368,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Jacobs Engineering in the 1st quarter worth about $7,790,000. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Jacobs Engineering news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $315,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,531,518.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 934,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,886. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Jacobs Engineering has a 1-year low of $59.29 and a 1-year high of $104.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.27. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 23rd. Jacobs Engineering’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

J has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

