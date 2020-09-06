Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,181,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in BHP Group by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,196,152 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $258,405,000 after buying an additional 701,464 shares during the period. Athos Capital Ltd increased its stake in BHP Group by 1,919.6% during the 1st quarter. Athos Capital Ltd now owns 476,592 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,486,000 after buying an additional 452,994 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in BHP Group by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 920,882 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,788,000 after acquiring an additional 421,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in BHP Group by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,366 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,826,000 after acquiring an additional 418,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get BHP Group alerts:

Shares of BHP Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,400,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. BHP Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $29.78 and a twelve month high of $58.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. BHP Group’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.