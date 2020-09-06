Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 34.1% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at $774,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 584,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 62.2% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,897,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $133,476,000 after acquiring an additional 727,150 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,444,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,321,000 after acquiring an additional 160,224 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.96. 1,084,653 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.98. Ameren Corp has a twelve month low of $58.74 and a twelve month high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameren from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ameren from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. TheStreet raised Ameren from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, BofA Securities lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.77.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

