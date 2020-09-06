Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $435,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,153,000 after acquiring an additional 20,666 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 18,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ITW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.83.

In other news, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 66,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.09, for a total transaction of $12,501,540.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,788,361.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 13,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.06, for a total transaction of $2,523,717.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,671,894.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 143,879 shares of company stock valued at $27,240,677 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ITW traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.90. 960,014 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,606. The company’s 50-day moving average is $191.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.58. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.31. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.80% and a net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.23%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

