Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $400,000 Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CINF. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.8% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 15.6% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Aaron purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.01 per share, for a total transaction of $79,010.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 159 shares in the company, valued at $12,562.59. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teresa C. Cracas sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $8,279,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,442,718.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Cincinnati Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

CINF traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.08. 631,596 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 579,128. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 0.55.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.