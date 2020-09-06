Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $365,000 Position in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Nasdaq by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 14,006 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter valued at about $323,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nasdaq by 140.5% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 36,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nasdaq by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Nasdaq from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.09.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $202,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $419,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,540 shares of company stock worth $1,604,687 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.29. 742,727 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,225. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.76. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $71.66 and a 1 year high of $137.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.95 and a 200 day moving average of $115.05.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Nasdaq had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $699.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

