Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $342,000 Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,134 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,428,000 after acquiring an additional 38,194 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 11,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $190.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.25.

Shares of SRPT stock traded down $3.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $132.75. 1,075,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,620. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.46.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.20). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.02% and a negative net margin of 117.80%. The company had revenue of $137.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.36 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, EVP David T. Howton sold 105,122 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total value of $17,963,247.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,664,842.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $4,755,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,132,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,466,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,247 shares of company stock valued at $24,482,622 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

