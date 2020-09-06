Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 313 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $11,505,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $238,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
ADSK traded down $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,197. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day moving average of $205.26.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.13.
In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
