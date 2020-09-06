Quantamental Technologies LLC Sells 313 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Quantamental Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,587 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $11,505,000. Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 191.5% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 627,201 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,020,000 after acquiring an additional 412,001 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 167,698 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,112,000 after acquiring an additional 18,266 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the second quarter worth $238,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADSK traded down $8.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,197. The stock has a market cap of $51.28 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $261.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.54 and a 200-day moving average of $205.26.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.13.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total transaction of $5,456,904.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,249 shares of company stock worth $10,927,999 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

