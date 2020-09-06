Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 209,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 25,232 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of J M Smucker by 382.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,914,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in J M Smucker in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,599,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J M Smucker by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,325,000 after purchasing an additional 34,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.56. The stock had a trading volume of 692,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,791. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.23. J M Smucker Co has a twelve month low of $91.88 and a twelve month high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.70. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a boost from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SJM shares. Guggenheim upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered J M Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on J M Smucker from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. J M Smucker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.45.

In other news, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.98, for a total value of $359,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,859,963.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,160 shares of company stock worth $1,954,724 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

J M Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

